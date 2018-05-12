Avila is not in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.

The veteran backstop continues to struggle at the plate. He's hitting just .138/.263/.231 on the year, striking out 44.7 percent of the time. In his last 19 at-bats, he has just one hit and 11 strikeouts. John Ryan Murphy will get the start behind the plate in his absence.

