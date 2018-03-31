Avila is out of the lineup for the second straight day Saturday against the Rockies.

Jeff Mathis will start at catcher in Avila's place. The Diamondbacks will have given a start to all three of their catchers in the first three games of the season. It seems clear that Avila will play less than a typical starting catcher, as the Diamondbacks want to give Mathis and John Ryan Murphy their share of at-bats. Avila has a strong bat for a catcher (108 career wRC+) but his fantasy value will take a hit if he's only in the starting lineup about half the time.