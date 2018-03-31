Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sitting again Saturday
Avila is out of the lineup for the second straight day Saturday against the Rockies.
Jeff Mathis will start at catcher in Avila's place. The Diamondbacks will have given a start to all three of their catchers in the first three games of the season. It seems clear that Avila will play less than a typical starting catcher, as the Diamondbacks want to give Mathis and John Ryan Murphy their share of at-bats. Avila has a strong bat for a catcher (108 career wRC+) but his fantasy value will take a hit if he's only in the starting lineup about half the time.
