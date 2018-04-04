Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sitting again Wednesday
Avila is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Jeff Mathis starts behind the plate in place of Avila. So far the Diamondbacks have rotated through their catchers, going from Avila, to John Ryan Murphy, to Mathis in each series. Avila was expected to be the one who earned the majority of the playing time, but there hasn't been any evidence so far this season that he'll get anything more than a third of the available starts.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...