Avila is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Jeff Mathis starts behind the plate in place of Avila. So far the Diamondbacks have rotated through their catchers, going from Avila, to John Ryan Murphy, to Mathis in each series. Avila was expected to be the one who earned the majority of the playing time, but there hasn't been any evidence so far this season that he'll get anything more than a third of the available starts.