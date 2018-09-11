Avila is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Avila will give way to Jeff Mathis behind the dish after starting the last two games, going hitless across five at-bats during those appearances. He's hitting just .161/.298/.294 with six homer through 75 games this season, so he doesn't figure to hold much fantasy value down the stretch even if he's serving as the team's primary backstop.