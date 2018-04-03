Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sitting out Tuesday
Avila is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Avila played the entirety of Arizona's 15-inning game Monday night, so the 31-year-old backstop will head to the bench Tuesday. John Ryan Murphy will start behind the dish with Avila out. Over three games this season, Avila has gone 1-for-10 (.100) and drawn three walks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Off to rough start in spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Signs deal with Arizona•
-
Cubs' Alex Avila: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Cubs' Alex Avila: Drives in only run Wednesday•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...