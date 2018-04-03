Avila is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Avila played the entirety of Arizona's 15-inning game Monday night, so the 31-year-old backstop will head to the bench Tuesday. John Ryan Murphy will start behind the dish with Avila out. Over three games this season, Avila has gone 1-for-10 (.100) and drawn three walks.

