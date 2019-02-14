Avila will share time with at least two other catchers in 2019, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

The Diamondbacks are sticking with their three-catcher rotation, leaving Avila to split time with Carson Kelly and either John Ryan Murphy and Caleb Joseph. It's unclear how the timeshare will work at this point, though it's worth noting that Avila made 57 starts in 2018, while Jeff Mathis made 61 and Murphy made 44. The 32-year-old finished last season with a .165/.299/.304 line and seven homers in 234 plate appearances.