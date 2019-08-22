Avila went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rockies.

Avila drew just his second start in the team's past eight games, but took advantage by homering off of Jesus Tinoco in the eighth inning. It was his ninth home run of the season, and third in just 21 at-bats for the month of August. Avila is now hitting .229/.381/.500 across 147 plate appearances for the season.

