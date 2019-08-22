Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Smacks ninth homer
Avila went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rockies.
Avila drew just his second start in the team's past eight games, but took advantage by homering off of Jesus Tinoco in the eighth inning. It was his ninth home run of the season, and third in just 21 at-bats for the month of August. Avila is now hitting .229/.381/.500 across 147 plate appearances for the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Jacks eighth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Drives in three•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Belts 100th career home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Reaches three times in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Plays first game off IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Activated from injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...