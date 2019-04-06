Avila went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over Boston.

Avila tacked on a run in the fifth on a double and extended the lead to 10 in the eighth on a solo blast. He's been productive at the dish in his first five contests of 2019, collecting five hits (including two home runs) and five RBI.

