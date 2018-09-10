Avila is in the lineup for fifth time in the Diamondbacks' last eight games Monday against the Rockies.

The run of starts follows a stretch in which Avila sat for 10 of 14 contests. There's no guarantee he remains the starter for the rest of the month, especially as he's gone just 2-for-25 in his last 11 games, but he appears to be the one getting the call at least for the moment.