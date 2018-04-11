Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Struggles offensively, defensively Tuesday
Avila went 0-for-3 with a walk and a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.
Avila also had a costly defensive miscue in the bottom of the eighth inning, when he made a poor throw to second base that Ketel Marte failed to corral, resulting in Andrew McCutchen scoring the go-ahead run for the Giants. The error was only Avila's first of the season, but he can't afford to make those kind of untimely mistakes while he continues to languish offensively. Avila has recorded just two hits in 21 at-bats this season and is already ceding regular starts to backup catchers Jeff Mathis and John Ryan Murphy.
