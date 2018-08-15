Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Swats sixth homer of season
Avila went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 6-4 win over the Rangers.
The home run was Avila's first since July 26, but that power outage qualifies as a minor dry spell in what has been a tough season for the backstop. More so than his lack of home-run output, Avila's ugly .174 batting average remains the biggest reason behind his diminished fantasy value. That mark places him 314th among the 317 hitters who have logged at least 180 plate appearances in the majors this season.
