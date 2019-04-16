Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Taking part in baseball activities
Avila (quadriceps) recently resumed performing baseball activities, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Gilbert's report doesn't outline what exactly Avila has been able to do since being shut down April 7 with a left quadriceps strain, but the backstop's activity to any extent offers hope that he'll avoid a lengthy stint on the injured list. Avila's absence has opened up regular starts behind the plate for Carson Kelly after the Diamondbacks had previously opted for more of a timeshare at catcher.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...