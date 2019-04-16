Avila (quadriceps) recently resumed performing baseball activities, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gilbert's report doesn't outline what exactly Avila has been able to do since being shut down April 7 with a left quadriceps strain, but the backstop's activity to any extent offers hope that he'll avoid a lengthy stint on the injured list. Avila's absence has opened up regular starts behind the plate for Carson Kelly after the Diamondbacks had previously opted for more of a timeshare at catcher.

