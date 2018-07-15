Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Usage picking up
Avila will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Braves.
Avila will be behind the plate for the third time in five games, signaling that he may have emerged as the Diamondbacks' preferred option in three-headed catching timeshare. After inking a two-year deal this winter, Avila has been a major disappointment with a .149/.276/.272 batting line across 134 plate appearances, but he's performed more respectably in a small sample of four games since returning from the 10-day disabled list earlier this month. Over those contests, Avila has gone 4-for-9 with a home run and three walks.
