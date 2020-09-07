Young (1-3) picked up the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Young made Arizona's two-run first inning hold up through five innings but could not get the support of the offense to survive a slip-up in the sixth. The Diamondbacks' bats left the bases loaded in the fifth and sixth innings while going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. He's yet to allow more than three earned runs in any of his five starts, but the left-hander has not been supported well. In 23.2 innings as a starter, the Diamondbacks have given Young just six runs of support (2.28 runs per nine innings) while he was in the game. Young's next start should come during the weekend series against the Mariners, either Friday or Saturday.