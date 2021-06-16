Young pitched four innings against San Francisco on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

Arizona staked Young to a seven-run lead through the top half of the second inning, but he gave back three runs in the bottom of the frame and was pulled after tossing 57 pitches through four innings. The Giants eventually came all the way back to pick up the win and extend Arizona's road losing streak to 21 games. Young was making his first start of the campaign after working exclusively out of the bullpen in his first 26 appearances, so the short outing was expected, though a smoother second frame may have allowed him to work deeper into the game and potentially qualify for a win. With Arizona's rotation beset by injuries, Young could feasibly get another chance to start. If that becomes a reality, he could face the Dodgers at home Sunday.