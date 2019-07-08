Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Dazzles with six hitless innings
Young (2-0) picked up the win against Colorado on Sunday, pitching six innings and allowing only one baserunner via walk while striking out three.
In his second career start, Young simply dominated the Colorado offense, throwing 17 of 19 first pitches for strikes and allowing only a third-inning walk to Tony Wolters. He needed a mere 71 pitches to get through six innings but was pulled by manager Torey Lovullo in order to protect his arm. The rookie southpaw has now allowed only one run and three hits in 13.1 major-league innings this season in contrast to the unimpressive 6.09 ERA and 1.68 WHIP he compiled in 20 minor-league appearances. With Taylor Clarke struggling mightily, there is an excellent chance that Young's marvelous Sunday will allow him to stick in the rotation following the break.
