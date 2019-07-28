Young (4-0) received the win Saturday against the Marlins after giving up two runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Young surrendered four runs and lasted only four innings in his previous start, so it was good to see him rebound to deliver a quality start Saturday. The 25-year-old has a 2.51 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB through his first five major-league starts and lines up to pitch Friday versus the Nationals.