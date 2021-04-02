Young (0-1) allowed two hits and a run while striking out one, recording both the loss and blown save in Thursday's 8-7 loss to San Diego.

The lefty put together a mundane spring training after posting an unremarkable 5.44 ERA in 2020 as both a starter and reliever. Performances like Thursday's will do Young no favors in earning more opportunities out of the bullpen. Injuries in the rotation may push Young into an occasional spot start, especially in Zac Gallen's (forearm) absence, but he'll have to make significant improvements to merit any fantasy consideration.