Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Earns win in debut
Young (1-0) earned the win Thursday after holding the Giants to one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings.
Overall, Young displayed impressive command in his big-league debut. The southpaw threw his first three pitches for balls but pulled it together to retire nine of the first 10 batters he faced. Young did not allow a hit until Brandon Belt's solo shot led off the fourth inning. The 25-year-old, who joined the Diamondbacks' rotation in place of Luke Weaver (forearm), went 2-3 with a 5.79 ERA over eight starts for Triple-A Reno. Clearly he was ready for some tougher competition, although his successful night could be chalked up to beginner's luck against a struggling offense. Either way, Young owns a shiny 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP at the major-league level. After Thursday's performance, the rookie is sure to earn additional opportunities on the hill, at least until Weaver returns.
