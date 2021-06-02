Young (2-4) earned the win in relief Tuesday against the Mets. He gave up one run (unearned) on one hit across one inning.

Young gave up a run in the top of the 10th inning following an RBI double from James McCann that scored Jose Peraza, but the Diamondbacks responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame -- allowing Young to earn his second victory of the campaign. The left-hander has given up runs in four of his last six outings, though, and he's looked far from dominant on the mound of late.