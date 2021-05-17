Young allowed one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Washington.

Young entered the game after starter Luke Weaver was removed due to right-shoulder discomfort. Weaver joins starters Zac Gallen (elbow) and Taylor Widener (groin) on the list of ailing starters, which leaves the team scrambling for depth. Young, who has starter experience in the minor leagues, has not built up enough to be part of the rotation at this time. He has, however, overcome a rough start. After losing three of first six appearances and posting a 5.06 ERA, Young has a 2.19 ERA with 17 strikeouts over the last 12.1 innings.