Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Experiences first rough start
Young did not factor into the decision against the Brewers on Sunday, tossing four innings and giving up four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five.
Young was staked to a 4-0 lead after three innings but fell apart in the fourth, loading the bases on a pair of walks and a single before serving up a grand slam to Tyler Saladino. Although he was allowed to finish the inning, Young did not return in the fifth after needing a season-high 80 pitches to make it through four frames. The lefty entered the game having given up only two earned runs in 18.2 innings and saw his ERA rise from 0.96 to 2.38 after Sunday's performance. He has nonetheless earned a spot in Arizona's rotation and is next scheduled to face the Marlins in Miami on Saturday.
