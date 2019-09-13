Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Fails to pitch three frames
Young (7-4) allowed six runs (one earned) on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts across 2.2 innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Thursday.
This was an ugly line, as Young gave up five hits, including two homers, and two walks in under three frames, but thanks to an error, only one run counted against his ERA. Still, this was not an outing owners were expecting after Young threw eight shutout innings in his last appearance. He owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 69.1 innings this season. Young is expected to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday.
