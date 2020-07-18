Young will open the season in the bullpen, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Young had been in contention with Merrill Kelly to replace Mike Leake, who elected to opt out this season due to health concerns, as the Diamondbacks' fifth starter. Young posted a 3.56 ERA in 15 starts and two relief appearances as a rookie last season, though it took a .249 BABIP to get him to that mark.
