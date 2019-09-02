Young yielded two runs on five hits over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out five batters in the loss to the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.

David Freese and Russell Martin each tagged Young with a solo homer in this one, but the rookie southpaw had a solid outing aside from that. It was his first outing without issuing a walk since July 2. Young will carry a 3.84 ERA into Cincinnati on Saturday.