Young allowed four hits over four scoreless innings of relief Sunday, striking out one batter in the win over San Diego. He did not factor in the decision.

Young took over for opener Taijuan Walker and scattered four singles over his four shutout innings. The rookie southpaw ends his 2019 campaign with a 3.56 ERA and 71:27 K:BB over 83.1 innings.

