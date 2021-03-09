Young allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three over three scoreless innings in Monday's spring game against San Francisco.

Young, who followed starter Caleb Smith on Monday, is having a clean spring thus far, working around three hits and a walk while striking out four over five scoreless innings. "One of the things that stands out about him when he's throwing the ball very well is the cleanliness of his innings," manager Torey Lovullo said to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. "It's just pounding the zone, strike one. You look up and he's walking off and he's thrown eight or nine pitches." Young is among a group of pitchers, along with Corbin Martin and Taylor Clarke, who will be depth starters or could sneak into the rotation.