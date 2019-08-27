Young (6-3) picked up the win against the Giants on Monday, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits over 5.1 innings, striking out four and walking two as the Diamondbacks prevailed 6-4.

Young followed up a quality start in his last outing against the Rockies with another solid effort, and was rewarded with his sixth win of the season. He's posted a few clunkers, but Young has mostly held his own in his 54.1 big-league innings this season, as he's sporting a 3.81 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB. He'll take the mound next in a tough matchup against the Dodgers at home on Sunday.