Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Getting another start Tuesday
Young is listed as the Diamondbacks' scheduled starter for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
After Young tossed six scoreless innings to earn his second win of the season in the Diamondbacks' final game before the All-Star break July 7, there was little doubt that he would be awarded another turn through the rotation. In total, Young has allowed just one run on three hits and two walks in his first 13.1 big-league innings, but a .061 BABIP and 100 percent strand rate both suggest major regression is ahead for the lefty. Young could be in for a rude awakening when he takes the hill at the hitter-friendly Globe Life Park in Arlington after his first three MLB outings came in favorable pitching environments in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Arizona.
