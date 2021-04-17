Young (0-3) was credited with the loss Friday against the Nationals after allowing one run on one hit while striking out one across 1.1 innings.

Young retired the side in order during the eighth inning and stayed for the ninth, but he couldn't get the job done and was punished by Kyle Schwarber, who blasted a mammoth walkoff homer deep into right field. The 27-year-old left-hander has endured a rough start to the season, taking three losses and allowing runs in four of his six appearances thus far.