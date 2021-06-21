Young (2-5) took the loss in Sunday's 9-8 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in three innings.

Young got through the game's first two innings unscathed but allowed five runs in the third and two in the fourth before being removed. This was only Young's second start since joining the rotation for bottom-feeding Arizona, as he doesn't offer much upside.