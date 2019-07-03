Young did not allow a baserunner while striking out one over 2.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Young set down all seven batters faced and was in position for the win before the Diamondbacks' bullpen melted down in the ninth inning. He entered for ineffective starter Taylor Clarke, who needed 71 pitches (39 strikes) before departing with two outs in the fourth inning. It's unclear if Young will remain in the bullpen leading into the All-Star break. Manager Torey Lovullo opted to skip Young's turn through the rotation, but watching Clarke struggle again may give the manager second thoughts about the rotation leading up to the break. Clarke lines up to pitch the final game of the first half against the Rockies on Sunday, but he will carry a 6.21 ERA into that start after posting a 7.36 ERA over his last eight outings.