Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Impresses in relief
Young did not allow a baserunner while striking out one over 2.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Young set down all seven batters faced and was in position for the win before the Diamondbacks' bullpen melted down in the ninth inning. He entered for ineffective starter Taylor Clarke, who needed 71 pitches (39 strikes) before departing with two outs in the fourth inning. It's unclear if Young will remain in the bullpen leading into the All-Star break. Manager Torey Lovullo opted to skip Young's turn through the rotation, but watching Clarke struggle again may give the manager second thoughts about the rotation leading up to the break. Clarke lines up to pitch the final game of the first half against the Rockies on Sunday, but he will carry a 6.21 ERA into that start after posting a 7.36 ERA over his last eight outings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: May throw against Dodgers•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Earns win in debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Promoted ahead of start•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Will make debut Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Production taking hit in upper minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...