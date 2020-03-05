Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Improves in second outing
Young allowed one hit and struck out two over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Indians.
Young came on in relief after Madison Bumgarner started. It was Young's second appearance of spring training, this one much better than the first when he allowed three runs on four hits. "It felt like pace-wise it was way better," Young told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. "There were a couple of pitches that I kind of got away with, but overall, I felt really good, though. Everything was working." The 26-year-old left-hander may eventually land in a long relief role, but he could be a fill-in starter until Mike Leake's wrist injury is resolved.
