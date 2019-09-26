Play

Young could be used as the primary starter for Sunday's season finale against the Pirates, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

In some form of fashion, Young will pitch Sunday, either as the starter or the primary pitcher. The schedule should be finalized after Taijuan Walker (elbow, shoulder) completes a bullpen session Thursday. If all goes well, Walker will serve as Sunday's opener with Young waiting to piggyback.

