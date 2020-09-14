Young is listed as the Diamondbacks' probable starter for Thursday's series finale against the Angels.

In his last appearance Sept. 11, Young worked out of the bullpen in what amounted to piggyback outing between him and Caleb Smith, who was making his Diamondbacks debut and his first start since he tested positive for COVID-19 in late July. Smith should be stretched out enough to work longer in his scheduled start Wednesday, but Young -- who covered 5.2 innings in relief against Seattle -- will step back into the rotation Wednesday. The 17-31 Diamondbacks have no visions of earning a playoff spot at this point, so manager Torey Lovullo could include Young in a six-man rotation over the final two weeks of the season with the aim of giving each of Arizona's other five starters an additional day of rest between turns.