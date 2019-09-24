Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Knocked around by Cardinals
Young (7-5) took the loss against the Cardinals on Monday, giving up six earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two in a 9-7 defeat for the Diamondbacks.
Young couldn't manage to keep the ball in the park in this contest, serving up long balls to Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina. That's been a theme for Young this year, with this giving him 14 homers conceded in just 79.1 innings. For the season the left-hander has a 3.74 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 70:27 K:BB.
