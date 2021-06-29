Young (2-6) took the loss in Monday's 7-1 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts in three innings.
Young relieved starter Jake Faria in the fifith and pitched two scoreless innings before surrendering six runs on six hits in a disastrous seventh frame. He's now allowed 15 runs in 16 June innings, increasing his ERA from 3.97 to 5.82 in the process.
