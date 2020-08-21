Young (1-1) picked up his first loss in Wednesday's game against Oakland. He allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings.

The offense didn't support Young, but he was not sharp. The right-hander needed 86 pitches to get 12 outs and was done after that. This was his second start in place of Madison Bumgarner (back), who the Diamondbacks estimated to miss two starts while on the injured list. Bumgarner threw a bullpen session Thursday and is expected to throw a simulated game before rejoining the active roster. That suggests Young will make one more start when this turn in the rotation comes due next Tuesday at home against Colorado.