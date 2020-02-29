Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Makes first spring start
Young allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over two-plus innings in Friday's spring game against the Mariners.
Young made his spring debut Friday after his first scheduled start was rained out last Saturday. The left-hander cruised through the first inning, retiring all three batters without incident, but ran into trouble in the second and was eventually removed after walking the leadoff batter in the third. With Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reporting that Mike Leake (wrist) may not be ready for Opening Day, Young could emerge as part of the first turn through the rotation.
