Arizona coaches watched Young during a simulated game Saturday and appeared to be discussing the possibility he's tipping pitches, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "That's the stuff we're keyed in on and we always want to make sure we're doing our job as a coach to prevent those types of things," manage Torey Lovullo said.

Young was roughed up in his last outing March 14, when the Giants tagged him for five runs and eight hits over three innings. While the coaches did not confirm if Young has a tell in his delivery, it is something they are monitoring. The left-hander is being stretched out during spring training, but he's not expected to be part of the rotation to start the 2021 season.