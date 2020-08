Young, who has filled in for Madison Bumgarner (back), could stick in the rotation after Arizona placed starter Merrill Kelly (shoulder) on the injured list, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Young was expected to make his final start in place of Bumgarner on Tuesday, but he could stay in the rotation for now while Kelly deals with his injury. In two starts, Young has a 4.32 ERA with nine strikeouts and three home runs allowed over 8.1 innings.