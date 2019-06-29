Manager Torey Lovullo is considering Young to start against the Dodgers in Los Angeles next Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Young made an impressive debut Thursday and earned a second start. Arizona has a two-game set in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday, a series bookended by off days Monday and Thursday. As such, Lovullo can tinker with the rotation, but it sounds like he wants to keep the order intact. "Just thinking out loud, I don't think I would really be in favor of mixing and matching things up so we could avoid something," Lovullo said. "That's kind of my thought right now. We'll sit down as a staff and figure out what the best options are moving forward. As it stands right now, (Taylor) Clarke and Young is the (way it lines up) and we'll keep it that way until something pops up." Things could change, but fantasy owners can anticipate Young making a second start next week.