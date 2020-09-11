Young will shift to the bullpen as Caleb Smith (COVID-19) enters the rotation to start Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Young had a five-turn run as a starter, posting a 4.56 ERA and allowing six home runs over 23.2 innings. If the Diamondbacks need a fifth starter, it looks like they'll go with Taylor Clarke, although playing time and roles at a few positions remain fluid.