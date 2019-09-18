Young threw five innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Tuesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out four and walking four as the Diamondbacks eventually fell 12-6.

Young emerged with a solid final stat line, but any chance he had of getting his eighth win of the season evaporated after he exited the contest, with his bullpen getting hit for 10 earned runs following his departure. The 26-year-old continues to perform respectably for the Diamondbacks, posting a 3.27 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 14 starts on the season.