Young will not start Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo previously said Young was being considered to start Wednesday's contest in Los Angeles, but the team will instead turn to Merrill Kelly. Young pitched well in his major-league debut Thursday with only one run allowed over five innings, but it's now unclear when he'll next take the mound.

More News
Our Latest Stories