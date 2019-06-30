Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Not starting Wednesday
Young will not start Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo previously said Young was being considered to start Wednesday's contest in Los Angeles, but the team will instead turn to Merrill Kelly. Young pitched well in his major-league debut Thursday with only one run allowed over five innings, but it's now unclear when he'll next take the mound.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: May throw against Dodgers•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Earns win in debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Promoted ahead of start•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Will make debut Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Production taking hit in upper minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Returns from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...