Young was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Monday's loss to St. Louis.
Young struggled in his last three outings (two starts) with the Diamondbacks, most recently allowing six runs on seven hits across three relief innings Monday. He'll head to Reno for the first time since 2019, where the club could opt to stretch him out for starter innings. Young, who holds a 5.82 ERA while serving primarily as a reliever across 29 appearances, should have a strong chance to return to the majors later this season. Infielder Andrew Young was recalled in a corresponding roster move.