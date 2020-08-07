Young struck out one over one inning and picked up his first hold in Thursday's 5-4 win over Houston.

Young held the Diamondbacks' lead with a scoreless seventh inning before Stefan Crichton's blown save set the stage for a ninth-inning rally. Young's role in the bullpen is not clearly defined; he lost out on a rotation spot during camp, and the left-hander can be brought in at any point. Thursday's appearance was his first when the Diamondbacks were leading. Young has given up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings (four appearances).