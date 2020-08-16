Young allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out of five in a no-decision against the Padres on Saturday.

This was Young's first start as a replacement for Madison Bumgarner (back), and he was not ready to get deep into a game. He was removed after 63 pitches, but the left-hander left the Diamondbacks in position to win. Bumgarner is expected to miss at least one more game, so look for Young to make his next start Thursday in Oakland.