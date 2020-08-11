Young is a candidate to fill in for the injured Madison Bumgarner (back), Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks placed Bumgarner on the injured list Monday, and manager Torey Lovullo mentioned the left-handed Young along with right-handers Taylor Clarke and Taylor Widener as possible replacements. The manager said he's not in a hurry to name a replacement, but they need to have someone in place by next Monday, when Arizona needs a fifth starter. Young was needed for two innings Monday in Colorado, picking up the win in relief. He has a 3.00 ERA with nine strikeouts and two walks over nine relief innings.