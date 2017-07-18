Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Production taking hit in upper minors
Young has submitted a 4.63 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 63:39 K:BB over 81.2 innings with Double-A Jackson this season.
As is typical for most young left-handers, Young has struggled a bit in the transition to the high minors this season, with his walk and strikeout rates both trending in the wrong direction from the marks he posted between Low-A Kane County and High-A Visalia in 2016. The 23-year-old at least showed some minor improvement during his two starts last week, covering 11 innings while giving up three runs and posting a 9:5 K:BB. If he can close out the Southern League season on a high note, Young could be in store for a promotion to Triple-A Reno in 2018.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...